SICFAB 2026: Experts tackle seabird rescue and invasive species threats

A session titled “Pathological Insights from Rescued Seagulls”, presented by Dr. Sara Zavala, Dr. Shamma AlEissaee, and Dr. Nina Gianelli, discussed the pathological dimensions of seabird mortality cases. The session emphasized the importance of necropsy as a fundamental scientific tool for understanding the causes of death, both direct and underlying. Findings revealed that kidney diseases are among the most prominent health issues and, in some cases, may lead to severe neurological complications.