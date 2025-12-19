Authorities urge caution at outdoor sites and during travel to prevent accidents
Sharjah: The General Command of Sharjah Police has called on all employers and workers to exercise heightened caution at work sites due to current and expected adverse weather conditions.
Authorities emphasised the importance of protecting the health and safety of workers, particularly at outdoor sites where continuing work may be challenging. They stressed adherence to occupational health and safety regulations, both on-site and during travel to and from work locations.
Sharjah Police urged all parties to prioritise safety and follow official guidelines to prevent accidents and injuries, ensuring a secure working environment during the unsettled weather.
