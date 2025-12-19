Authorities emphasised the importance of protecting the health and safety of workers, particularly at outdoor sites where continuing work may be challenging. They stressed adherence to occupational health and safety regulations, both on-site and during travel to and from work locations.

Sharjah: The General Command of Sharjah Police has called on all employers and workers to exercise heightened caution at work sites due to current and expected adverse weather conditions.

