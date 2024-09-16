Dubai: Dubai Holding Real Estate Company’s Meraas has awarded a Dh850 million contract for construction work of the Bvlgari Lighthouse on Jumeira Bay Island to Dutco Construction Co LLC. Construction will soon commence on the 27-storey luxury residential tower now that marine works are completed on this section of Jumeria Bay Island, Meraas announced on Monday.

The construction contract Meraas awarded to Dutco follows a Dh810 million contract Nakheel awarded to Jan De Nul Dredging for marine works on Palm Jebel Ali. These two contracts mark some of the biggest construction contracts awarded this year.

Designed by architecture firm Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel, Bvlgari Lighthouse is scheduled for completion by Q2 2027. This is Bvlgari’s third project in collaboration with Meraas.

Bvlgari Lighthouse comprises four and five-bedroom luxury penthouses. Additionally, it will feature a one-of-a-kind eight-bedroom Sky Villa crowning its top three levels, surrounded by expansive private rooftop gardens, outdoor living spaces, a private pool and stylish lounge areas on either side of the building.

Residents will enjoy unlimited access to the exclusive facilities of the neighbouring Bvlgari Resort Dubai. Image Credit: Meraas

Khalid Al Malik, CEO of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said, “The Bvlgari Lighthouse will soon become a part of this exceptional portfolio. Our partnership with Dutco Construction marks a significant milestone as we advance towards realising this landmark project.”

He added, “Reflecting Bvlgari’s values of unrivalled craftsmanship and timeless elegance, our most exclusive new address is set to elevate the standard for luxury beachfront living at Jumeira Bay Island and maintain Dubai as a destination of choice.”