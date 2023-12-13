Dubai: Leading developer Meraas announced that it had begun construction of the Bulgari Lighthouse - a residential property located on the Jumeira Bay Island.
The 27-story building, when completed, will feature four and five-bedroom penthouses. This is Bulgari’s third project in collaboration with Meraas. As penthouses increase in size and scale, additional features will include a private pool, private lift access, an air-conditioned garage, and sweeping terraces.
The crowning jewel of the property, Meraas said in a press release, will be the Sky Villa Penthouse. At seven bedrooms spread over three floors of the Bulgari Lighthouse, the penthouse will feature a roof top garden, two private pools, outdoor living areas, and more.
The beachfront property will be the 'epitome of luxury beachfront living', the developer added, on the six million sq. ft. Jumeira Bay Island. The luxury project is set to be completed by 2027.
Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer Dubai Holding Real Estate said, “Over the years, Meraas has become synonymous with creating Dubai’s most unique living experiences. As we commence the construction of the iconic residences, Bulgari Lighthouse, we continue to honour our vision of building, designing, and delivering world-leading real estate projects and residential developments that position Dubai as a global destination of choice.”