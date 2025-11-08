GOLD/FOREX
DFC 2025: Paddlers, families make a splash as Dubai SUP event kicks off at scenic Hatta Dam

Families and newcomers enjoy action-packed Dubai Fitness Challenge event

Last updated:
Ashwani Kumar, Chief Reporter
3 MIN READ
Families and paddlers enjoy Hatta Dam’s waters during DFC 2025.
Photo: Ahmad Al Otbi/ Gulf News

The serene waters of Hatta Dam came alive on Saturday morning as hundreds of paddling enthusiasts – from seasoned athletes to first-timers and families – gathered for Day One of the expanded two-day Dubai Stand-Up Paddle (SUP) event, part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) 2025.

Now in its third edition, the popular outdoor fitness event has grown significantly, with organisers citing “overwhelming demand” following the participation of more than 2,300 paddlers last year. This year, the event presented by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has evolved into a full weekend celebration of water sports, wellness and community spirit.

Free activities, sunset yoga

Participants enjoyed a range of free activities, from adult and family SUP sessions and competitive races to sunset yoga on the water – a crowd favourite that saw participants balancing in tranquillity atop a beautiful platform on the water.

For those seeking a bit more adventure, single and double kayaking sessions were also on offer. All gear, from boards to life jackets, was provided, ensuring a fun and safe experience for all, accompanied by peppy live DJ music.

Adding to the convenience, a free shuttle bus service operated between Dubai city and Hatta, helping participants reach the scenic mountain dam with ease.

Mass participation

Yaqoub Al Zarouni, Senior Manager of DFC at the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said the decision to make the event two days long came after witnessing the growing interest from the public.

“This event is going to run for two days because we saw a good number of people participating in the last edition, and registering for this one,” he told Gulf News.
“So, we are giving an opportunity for everyone to be part of this event.”

He added that the excitement around the activity reflects its universal appeal: “The free-of-charge event is sold out. It's really amazing to see everyone coming from all over the UAE, coming to Hatta to see these amazing views of the mountains.”

As paddlers glided across the waters beneath the Hajar Mountains, Hatta once again proved to be the perfect setting where fitness meets nature in one of Dubai’s most scenic escapes.

