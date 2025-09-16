When asked if India could go all the way in this edition of the Asia Cup, his answer was clear: “They should. If they don't, then something has gone seriously wrong.”

“It may have taken away from my white-ball game, but it added immensely to my red-ball skills. The knowledge I gained gives me the confidence today to work with any batter in the world to help them achieve their goals.”

“The five-year process taught me so much — technically, emotionally, mentally, and physically — even as I battled clinical depression and suicidal thoughts. There were practice sessions where I broke down in tears, unsure if I was on the right path, but my coach kept me going one day at a time.”

“It was so big for me, but I did my best. I left no stone unturned. I even transformed my batting technique completely, unlearning everything as an adult and relearning it to fit the purest format. I got really close, but it didn’t happen,” he said.

He later became a household name in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he won titles with Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings. Since announcing his retirement from international cricket, he has reinvented himself in the commentary box, where his candour and contemporary insights have made him a sought-after analyst.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.