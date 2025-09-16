GOLD/FOREX
Robin Uthappa on Asia Cup 2025: ‘India must win title unless something goes seriously wrong’

When asked if India could go all the way in claiming the Asia Cup, his answer was clear

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa
Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa

Dubai: Former Dubai-based Indian batsman Robin Uthappa who was on commentary duty for the much-anticipated India–Pakistan Asia Cup clash earlier this week, believes the contest didn’t quite live up to its billing.

In an interview with Gulf News, the 2007 T20 World Cup winner said the game highlighted the gap between the two sides at the moment.

“India are at super supremacy right now. As far as cricket is concerned, they’re [India] dominating world cricket,” said Uthappa from his living room in his villa in Dubai.

When asked if India could go all the way in this edition of the Asia Cup, his answer was clear:
“They should. If they don't, then something has gone seriously wrong.”

Uthappa knows what it takes to handle pressure in big tournaments. A stylish top-order batter, he was part of India’s trailblazing T20 World Cup–winning squad in 2007 and played across formats for the national side.

He later became a household name in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he won titles with Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings. Since announcing his retirement from international cricket, he has reinvented himself in the commentary box, where his candour and contemporary insights have made him a sought-after analyst.

Chasing the Test Dream

Away from the white-ball glare, Uthappa opened up about the challenge of chasing a Test cap — a dream that ultimately slipped away despite years of effort.

“It was so big for me, but I did my best. I left no stone unturned. I even transformed my batting technique completely, unlearning everything as an adult and relearning it to fit the purest format. I got really close, but it didn’t happen,” he said.

That pursuit, he explained, was as much about resilience as it was about skill.

“The five-year process taught me so much — technically, emotionally, mentally, and physically — even as I battled clinical depression and suicidal thoughts. There were practice sessions where I broke down in tears, unsure if I was on the right path, but my coach kept me going one day at a time.”

Breaking his game down to its core, Uthappa said, stripped away his confidence but eventually gave him a stronger base.

“It may have taken away from my white-ball game, but it added immensely to my red-ball skills. The knowledge I gained gives me the confidence today to work with any batter in the world to help them achieve their goals.”

