He was also rather annoyed that people kept spamming his live chat, asking for the other members. Requesting them to refrain from doing so, he said, “Guys, please don’t look for anyone else. Just come to my station. The other members have their phones — they’ll turn on live if they want to.” He emphasised: “It’s upsetting when you come to see my live and ask for the others… Looking for the other members in my personal live is a bit, it's not like I didn't bring them cause I didn't want to.”