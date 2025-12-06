He said that he doesn't 'represent' the team anymore; they speak for themselves
It was a painful, sombre Weverse Live with BTS's Kim Nam-joon, today. Known as RM, the rapper, speaking directly and honestly opened up about the band’s future, fan expectations, and his own frustrations after a turbulent year.
He didn’t shy away from the hard questions. In fact, he was the one asking them. “Should we disband the team? I've thought about that ten or thousand times. But the reason we're continuing as a team now is because we have so much love for each other — and love and respect for you all.”
It was a confession that instantly quieted the live chat. RM went on to reveal that the members had even debated taking another pause:
“We even thought a lot about like should we pause the team again here or not, but we love our team and it’s because of the love and hope from all of you watching right now! that we can decide to keep going."
But even with that reassurance, RM made one thing clear: he is no longer the spokesperson for seven. “I can’t represent the whole team anymore, I’m just one person with my own thoughts. Each member has their own way, so things like ‘fix this member’ or ‘tell the company’ don’t apply now.”
He was also rather annoyed that people kept spamming his live chat, asking for the other members. Requesting them to refrain from doing so, he said, “Guys, please don’t look for anyone else. Just come to my station. The other members have their phones — they’ll turn on live if they want to.” He emphasised: “It’s upsetting when you come to see my live and ask for the others… Looking for the other members in my personal live is a bit, it's not like I didn't bring them cause I didn't want to.”
Behind his composure, RM hinted at the pressure he’s been under since military discharge — and the criticism he continues to face.
“So many people around me had asked ‘Why did you waste the second half of 2025?’”
He countered that narrative immediately:
“Actually, we didn't want to waste it too. I also wanted to do so many things after discharging. But there are things I can't discuss.”
Some of that frustration spilled over when he addressed the people who continue to criticise him no matter what he does.
“This live could even backstab me, but those who hate me would continue to hate me no matter what… No matter what I say, or how I put things, they'd just hate me and say ‘He's always been like that! He just pretends to be kind and smart.’”
Still, RM remained hopeful — both for the team and its future.
“The people who used to like us, and then disliked us later, might even return when we do well. We'll be working with that sort of mindset.”
And beneath it all, one truth pulsed steadily through every sentence: he’s hungry to create again.
“I'm someone who wants to work right now more than ever, it's driving me insane. I hope you're aware of that.”
The solemn live worried ARMY. Nevertheless, Jin and Jimin entered to ease the tension; Jimin showed up with pasta on his Weverse, with Jin complimenting it. "They really came to check on us," one fan wrote.
