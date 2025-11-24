Why more UAE investors are trusting AI to manage their money

AI can help improve stock-market predictions by quickly analysing large amounts of data with more precision. Investors can use these tools to make clearer decisions, limit risk and aim for stronger returns. With many already testing AI-built portfolios, experts expect adoption to accelerate, especially for firms developing investment strategies that rely on AI from the start.

As uncertainty spreads across digital-asset markets, more UAE investors appear open to viewing AI tools as a steadier option for disciplined, rules-based portfolio management. The survey reinforces that sentiment, even while underscoring that human input remains essential: nearly half of respondents still rely on family members for investment decisions.

The shift toward AI-assisted investing comes as markets worldwide face another steep downturn, particularly the crypto industry. Bitcoin saw its worst monthly drop since June 2022, with total digital-asset values dropping under $3 trillion amid forced liquidations, profit-taking and fading confidence.

The study, conducted between May and July 2025 among 509 UAE-based investors, found that 73% would consider AI instead of a human advisor, while 70.8% trust AI to manage their portfolios. Satisfaction remains mixed: 52% of high-net-worth individuals were satisfied with their digital platforms compared with 37% of retail investors, and 40% said current options fail to meet their needs.

Short-term savers should be cautious with new tools, while long-term investors may benefit more if they track performance closely. The UAE’s strong regulations and tech-friendly environment support wider use of AI, but you should still compare fees, service quality and results before relying fully on any platform.

AI tools can offer you smarter, lower-cost ways to manage your savings, but you still need to check whether a platform fits local needs such as AED portfolios, Gulf markets or Shariah options. A mix of AI and human guidance works best, especially if you want context and judgement alongside automation.

Roger Rouhana, CEO of Alpheya, said the UAE’s approach to innovation supports this shift: “The most effective solutions will be those where AI augments human advisors rather than replacing them entirely, combining technological efficiency with the personal relationships investors clearly value.” Frameworks at ADGM and DIFC, along with national AI initiatives, continue to strengthen the UAE’s position in digital wealth management.

Since ChatGPT’s launch in late 2022, companies linked to the AI boom have added more than $19 trillion in market value, driven by strong gains in semiconductor makers, major tech platforms and nearly $1 trillion in increased valuations for the three biggest private AI model developers.

A recent analysis from Goldman Sachs highlights why interest in AI continues to build globally. The bank estimates that generative-AI technologies could create long-term economic value of around $8 trillion for the U.S. economy, with possible outcomes ranging from $5 trillion to $19 trillion.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.