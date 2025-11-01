UAE billionaires bet on AI and digital assets to shape next-gen wealth

UAE’s wealthiest families outpace global peers in AI, digital asset adoption, study finds
Dubai: The UAE’s wealthiest families are moving faster than their global peers to adopt digital assets and artificial intelligence in managing fortunes and preparing the next generation to take over, according to a new study by Standard Chartered Global Private Bank.
Seventy-one per cent of ultra-high-net-worth families in the UAE believe they should make strategic allocations to digital assets, including cryptocurrencies, NFTs and tokenised traditional assets. That share exceeds the global average of 69% and reflects a clear positioning of the UAE as one of the world’s most forward-leaning wealth hubs.
Investor sentiment toward technology goes beyond tokens. Three in four UAE respondents said they trust AI tools to support wealth decisions, provided human advisers remain involved for critical judgment calls. Globally, the figure stands at 70%.
“Family offices in the UAE are embracing technology in a way that reflects both vision and discipline,” said Vinay Gandhi, Global Head of South Asian Community and Regional Head of Europe, Middle East and Africa, Private Banking. “They see digital assets and AI not as speculative tools, but as integral components of a more connected, efficient and resilient wealth ecosystem. The combination of strong governance and forward-looking innovation positions the UAE as one of the most dynamic private wealth hubs globally.”
The research shows that the embrace of technology is matched by strong governance. Ninety-six per cent of UAE respondents regularly review and optimise governance frameworks, above the 94% global average. An equal proportion have formal conflict-resolution processes in place, compared with 92% globally.
Families are also embedding succession discipline. Over 67% of UAE family offices report active or extensive next-generation involvement in wealth decisions, with younger members driving interest in digital diversification, sustainability and impact strategies.
Philanthropy is another point of alignment. Eighty-eight per cent of UAE respondents favour national or global causes, exceeding the global level of 80%, and 92% say their families are aligned on philanthropic priorities.
The study also highlights the growing importance of global estate planning. Ninety-two per cent of UAE respondents said better cross-border succession planning could save millions in future inheritance transfer costs, above the global 83%.
While the UAE data stands out, the global findings underline similar forces shaping wealth hubs from Singapore to London. The bank’s report, “The Great Repositioning”, surveyed more than 300 ultra-high-net-worth families and advisers across major centres. It shows that family offices are rethinking governance, adjusting locations for cybersecurity and talent access, and using technology to strengthen long-term wealth planning.
Nearly three-quarters of global family office professionals reported a rise in family conflict, a product of higher complexity rather than dysfunction, and a signal that structured governance is becoming essential. More than half of global respondents said they are considering relocating family offices this year, citing cybersecurity, geopolitical risk and specialist talent availability.
Succession planning remains under pressure, with 84% of families globally agreeing next-generation involvement is critical, though one-third are dissatisfied with current levels of engagement.
Three in four global respondents said they are comfortable using AI for investment decisions, mirroring the UAE’s sentiment that technology should complement, not replace, human oversight.
“In an increasingly unpredictable world, the architecture of wealth management must evolve to build resilience, unlock opportunities, and protect legacies,” said Raymond Ang, Global Head of Private Bank and Affluent Clients and Head of Wealth and Retail Banking, Greater China and North Asia. “Families must move beyond reactivity and plan for change, thereby embedding relevance and longevity for the generations to come.”
The study positions the UAE not only as a fast-growing wealth hub, but as one where innovation, structure and multigenerational planning converge. By embracing new technologies while strengthening governance and involving future leaders early, the country’s family offices are charting a model that blends modernisation with long-term resilience.
