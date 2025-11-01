UAE billionaires bet on AI and digital assets to shape next-gen wealth

“Family offices in the UAE are embracing technology in a way that reflects both vision and discipline,” said Vinay Gandhi, Global Head of South Asian Community and Regional Head of Europe, Middle East and Africa, Private Banking. “They see digital assets and AI not as speculative tools, but as integral components of a more connected, efficient and resilient wealth ecosystem. The combination of strong governance and forward-looking innovation positions the UAE as one of the most dynamic private wealth hubs globally.”