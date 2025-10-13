UAE: One in four adults uncertain about their financial future, new HSBC study

To help bridge that gap, HSBC has upgraded its Premier banking service with a digital tool called Future Planner, the first of its kind in the UAE.

That’s the finding from a new HSBC–YouGov survey, which reveals that many UAE residents who hope to live or retire abroad feel unprepared to manage their money across multiple countries.

Dubai: A quarter of UAE residents say they’re unsure about their financial future — and nearly one in ten admit they have no plan at all.

When asked what makes planning difficult, 28% cited the complexity of managing money across multiple countries, followed by insufficient income (18%) and simply “not thinking about it yet” (16%).

“The UAE is one of the world’s most international markets, and our customers’ lives and finances often span countries and currencies,” said Dinesh Sharma, Head of International Wealth and Premier Banking for the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye.

Future Planner, available through HSBC’s mobile app, lets users set goals, test financial scenarios, and project their net worth over time. It helps customers see how decisions — like buying property, saving for education, or planning retirement — affect their overall financial picture.

“Our goal is to be the international bank of choice for affluent customers,” Sharma concluded.“This new Premier proposition, coupled with HSBC’s expertise and network, helps us do what we do best — connect customers to a world of opportunities.”

For many UAE residents juggling assets, families, or retirement plans across borders, financial planning can feel overwhelming. HSBC’s Future Planner aims to make that process more transparent — giving customers a clearer view of their goals and a plan to reach them, wherever they choose to call home.

“More people are coming to the UAE to live and work, and many are choosing to stay longer and retire here,” said Sharma.“With enhancements covering wealth, health, travel, and international banking, we believe this upgrade will be particularly valued.”

It also became an Official Partner of Dubai Opera for the 2025–2026 season — a move designed to connect with clients through cultural experiences as well as financial services.

“Our poll highlights how the complex planning needs of international customers can be particularly challenging,” Sharma said. “The new Premier offering is designed to better serve those with more specialised needs, especially the mass affluent segment whose financial lives are increasingly global and advice-led.”

Wealth: HSBC’s World Trader platform saw a 535% increase in trade value in the first half of 2025, with assets under management rising 75% to $883 million. Future Planner complements this by helping customers connect long-term goals to investment strategy.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.