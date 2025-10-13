UAE: One in four adults uncertain about their financial future, new HSBC study

Digital tool aims to help UAE residents plan better for retirement, savings, global goals
Dubai: A quarter of UAE residents say they’re unsure about their financial future — and nearly one in ten admit they have no plan at all.
That’s the finding from a new HSBC–YouGov survey, which reveals that many UAE residents who hope to live or retire abroad feel unprepared to manage their money across multiple countries.
To help bridge that gap, HSBC has upgraded its Premier banking service with a digital tool called Future Planner, the first of its kind in the UAE.
Future Planner, available through HSBC’s mobile app, lets users set goals, test financial scenarios, and project their net worth over time. It helps customers see how decisions — like buying property, saving for education, or planning retirement — affect their overall financial picture.
Linked directly to a customer’s HSBC accounts, the tool offers personalised insights and specialist support. It’s part of a wider global revamp of HSBC’s Premier service, aimed at helping internationally minded customers simplify cross-border financial planning.
“The UAE is one of the world’s most international markets, and our customers’ lives and finances often span countries and currencies,” said Dinesh Sharma, Head of International Wealth and Premier Banking for the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye.
“The elevated Premier account, including Future Planner, is built to support cross-border banking needs while simplifying the next step in a customer’s wealth journey.”
According to HSBC’s findings:
25% of respondents planning to move or retire abroad are not confident in their financial plan.
8% said they have no plan at all.
Only 34% feel “very confident” about their finances for life after the UAE.
When asked what makes planning difficult, 28% cited the complexity of managing money across multiple countries, followed by insufficient income (18%) and simply “not thinking about it yet” (16%).
The new Premier experience focuses on four pillars — wealth, health, travel, and international — reflecting the evolving lifestyle of globally mobile UAE residents.
Wealth: HSBC’s World Trader platform saw a 535% increase in trade value in the first half of 2025, with assets under management rising 75% to $883 million. Future Planner complements this by helping customers connect long-term goals to investment strategy.
Health: Customers gain access to exclusive health and wellbeing services through trusted UAE partners.
Travel: Premier clients receive airport lounge access, concierge services, and insurance benefits.
International: With HSBC’s global network, customers can open overseas accounts, transfer money instantly, and manage finances across borders.
“Our poll highlights how the complex planning needs of international customers can be particularly challenging,” Sharma said. “The new Premier offering is designed to better serve those with more specialised needs, especially the mass affluent segment whose financial lives are increasingly global and advice-led.”
HSBC recently opened its first Middle East Wealth Centre in Jumeirah, aimed at supporting affluent customers locally.
It also became an Official Partner of Dubai Opera for the 2025–2026 season — a move designed to connect with clients through cultural experiences as well as financial services.
“More people are coming to the UAE to live and work, and many are choosing to stay longer and retire here,” said Sharma.“With enhancements covering wealth, health, travel, and international banking, we believe this upgrade will be particularly valued.”
For many UAE residents juggling assets, families, or retirement plans across borders, financial planning can feel overwhelming. HSBC’s Future Planner aims to make that process more transparent — giving customers a clearer view of their goals and a plan to reach them, wherever they choose to call home.
“Our goal is to be the international bank of choice for affluent customers,” Sharma concluded.“This new Premier proposition, coupled with HSBC’s expertise and network, helps us do what we do best — connect customers to a world of opportunities.”
