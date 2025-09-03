These intention decisions are done to ‘focus on family, career growth, and personal passions, with Gen Z aspiring to take the most-mini retirements compared to their older counterparts’, according to a new report from HSBC that tracks what wealthy individuals plan to do.

Dubai: ‘Mini-retirement breaks’ are the new trend in the UAE – especially among those who can afford to take these. And this is not limited to those who are approaching their retirements – millennials and even Gen Z are open to the idea of ‘multiple pauses’ to their careers.

* Build a daily routine where you prioritise making progress on your goals, and time for your passions. * Create a sensible budget strategy that aligns with your goals and consider how you’ll address your next step with confidence and clarity. * Reflect on the relationships you would like to deepen. The impact on your quality of life could be profound. * Whether it’s big or small, implement the steps to start living your best life today.

* Identify what you want to achieve and define the goals you would need to meet to make it happen. * Immersing yourself in a new place and culture can be life changing.

Wealth generated through property investments in Dubai and the UAE have been factors in individuals taking early retirements – or getting into a business they are passionate about. This was seen in the years after Covid, when Dubai property prices bounced back and created a sustained wealth generation.

