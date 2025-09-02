Young people from the UAE are taking short, purposeful breaks to recharge
Dubai – The way people in the UAE travel is changing, with a new trend called “micro-retirements” gaining popularity, especially among Gen Z.
What are micro-retirements? Instead of waiting for a long vacation or traditional retirement, young residents are taking shorter, more meaningful breaks to travel, work remotely, and focus on personal growth.
According to new data from Expedia, this shift is part of a growing “work-life-travel” trend where people are blending their professional and personal lives.
The data from the travel company highlights a significant increase in searches for destinations that offer a mix of good work infrastructure and appealing cultural experiences.
“Micro-retirements” are short, planned breaks that are different from a typical holiday. They’re often taken during life changes or between jobs and are focused on well-being and personal development.
This trend is driven by a desire for more flexibility and a deeper sense of purpose from travel, without having to put careers on hold.
The research highlights a surge in demand for longer stays in places that are ideal for both working remotely and relaxing. Here are some of the top destinations seeing a boom in interest from travellers:
Cape Town, South Africa: With a 130 per cent year-on-year increase in searches, Cape Town is a popular choice for remote workers looking for both a lively city and natural beauty. It has strong internet and a vibrant expat community, making it perfect for both work and adventure.
Melbourne, Australia: Known for its cafe culture and creative energy, Melbourne has seen a 55 per cent increase in searches. It offers a balance of productive workspaces and a thriving art scene, with easy access to stunning natural areas.
Medellín, Colombia: Searches for this city have jumped by a remarkable 175 per cent. Once a hidden gem, Medellín has become a hub for remote workers, thanks to its welcoming atmosphere and affordable living.
Kingston, Jamaica: Seeing a 95 per cent jump in searches, Kingston offers modern workspaces and a rich cultural scene, making it a place for those who want to mix work with exploring music, art, and nearby beaches.
Fukuoka, Japan: This city’s searches rose by 160 per cent and is becoming a welcoming spot for remote workers. It provides a relaxed, coastal lifestyle with all the benefits of a modern city, from hot springs to world-famous cuisine.
Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France: This beautiful region in southeastern France saw a massive 230 per cent increase in remote work interest. It combines charming villages and cities with a great infrastructure, perfect for a mix of work and cultural exploration.
These trends reflect a change in how people view work and life. With more remote work options available, travellers are no longer confined to traditional vacation schedules.
They can now take their work with them, turning the world into their office and their retreat and destinations that support this new lifestyle is skyrocketing, making it clear that this flexible way of living and working is here to stay.
Yet, a growing number of major companies are also increasing in-office requirements, especially in developed nations, according to a recent World Economic Forum report.
The number of workers required to be in the office regularlysurged to 75 per cent in late 2024, up from 63 per cent in early 2023, according to Pew Research Centre data. A more recent survey from Cisco supports this, with 72 per cent of respondents saying their organisations have mandates for working in the office. Meanwhile, a growing number of workers are pushing back on these requirements.
Nearly half of workers (46 per cent) in the Pew survey say they’d look for new work if their employer no longer allowed them to work from home, while research in the UK shows only 42 per cent of workers would comply with a five-day return-to-office mandate, compared to around 54 per cent in early 2022.
Despite the push to return to the office, data shows that flexible work models are highly effective. A study on a call centre in Turkey found that remote employees were 10 per cent more productive than those who worked in the office.
This flexibility also has a positive impact on employee wellbeing and retention. A Chinese travel agency that allowed staff to work from home twice a week saw a 33 per cent decrease in employee turnover.
Furthermore, remote work is a major driver for gender diversity. In the same Turkish study, the number of women in the workforce increased from 50 per cent to 76 per cent after the company transitioned to a fully remote work arrangement. This highlights how flexible policies help companies access a more diverse talent pool, a key strategy for success in today’s competitive market.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox