Cape Town, South Africa: With a 130 per cent year-on-year increase in searches, Cape Town is a popular choice for remote workers looking for both a lively city and natural beauty. It has strong internet and a vibrant expat community, making it perfect for both work and adventure.

Melbourne, Australia: Known for its cafe culture and creative energy, Melbourne has seen a 55 per cent increase in searches. It offers a balance of productive workspaces and a thriving art scene, with easy access to stunning natural areas.

Medellín, Colombia: Searches for this city have jumped by a remarkable 175 per cent. Once a hidden gem, Medellín has become a hub for remote workers, thanks to its welcoming atmosphere and affordable living.

Kingston, Jamaica: Seeing a 95 per cent jump in searches, Kingston offers modern workspaces and a rich cultural scene, making it a place for those who want to mix work with exploring music, art, and nearby beaches.

Fukuoka, Japan: This city’s searches rose by 160 per cent and is becoming a welcoming spot for remote workers. It provides a relaxed, coastal lifestyle with all the benefits of a modern city, from hot springs to world-famous cuisine.