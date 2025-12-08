From migration to magnet: Dubai’s wealth boom

The numbers tell a striking story: at least 9,800 millionaires are set to relocate to the UAE in 2025, the highest global figure—well ahead of the US, Singapore, and Switzerland. Just a year ago, that number was 6,700; such a sharp rise underscores how Dubai’s magnetism is intensifying. By 2030, the UAE could add over 30,000 new millionaires—further cementing its role as a global capital magnet. Combined, these arrivals are expected to bring $63 billion in fresh wealth in 2025 alone, catapulting the city’s financial clout to new heights.