UAE leads global AI adoption with 97% of residents using it

KPMG report shows UAE ahead in AI use, with growing public call for stronger regulation
Dubai: Almost all residents in the UAE now use artificial intelligence in some form, putting the country at the forefront of AI adoption in the Middle East. According to KPMG’s Trust in Artificial Intelligence Insights report, 97% of respondents in the UAE report using AI for work, study, or personal purposes.
The study, conducted by KPMG in collaboration with the University of Melbourne, positions the UAE as a regional benchmark for the responsible adoption of AI. In comparison to global averages, UAE respondents reported stronger use and acceptance: 89% said they felt positively about AI, compared to 83% globally.
Over half (53%) believe that the benefits of AI outweigh its risks, though 57% also think regulation is necessary to make AI feel safe. Meanwhile, 84% said they would be more willing to trust AI systems if assured of trustworthy use.
“AI is rapidly changing the way we live and work. Our research reinforces an overwhelming acceptance of AI in the UAE. Still, there is also strong public support for appropriate AI regulation," Matin Jouzdani, Partner, Data, Analytics and AI at KPMG Lower Gulf. "As organisations in the UAE are rapidly deploying AI, it is imperative that they consider the structures necessary to ensure transparency, accountability, and ethical oversight. "
"By implementing a strategy that combines AI training and literacy alongside responsible AI governance frameworks, organisations will be able to confidently capture the benefits of AI in a way that doesn’t slow down innovation.”
The findings also show that 68% of UAE respondents believe the current regulations are sufficient for safe AI use, which is well above the global average of 43%. Yet concern remains. Around 73% say they feel cautious about online content, suspecting AI involvement, and 36% are unsure they can distinguish between AI-generated misinformation and genuine content.
In sectors such as finance, the AI trend is already visible. Some 49% of UAE finance teams have adopted AI, although only 37% report a positive return on that investment, compared to 66% globally.
The UAE’s deep acceptance of AI reflects its long-standing national strategy. The UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence, launched in 2017, has aimed to embed AI across public and private sectors, positioning the UAE as a global AI leader.
Still, the KPMG report makes clear that adoption must be matched by trust, literacy and governance. With expectations rising for co-regulation, oversight, and public assurance, the next phase of AI in the UAE will test how smoothly growth can continue while safeguarding the ethical and responsible deployment of AI.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox