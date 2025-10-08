UAE Lottery deploys AI screening to block high-risk players, slash false alerts

Ties up with London-based anti-financial crime tech to verify customers, ensure fair play
Dubai: The UAE Lottery has implemented an advanced artificial intelligence-powered screening system to prevent high-risk individuals from participating in the country's first licensed lottery, while reducing false positives that previously flagged legitimate players.
The Game LLC, which operates the UAE Lottery on Wednesday announced that it partnered with London-based financial crime compliance technology provider Napier AI to deploy a market-leading client screening solution that performs rigorous checks on customers during registration.
The system screens participants against databases of politically exposed persons (PEP), sanctions lists, and adverse media reports to ensure no high-risk individuals or entities can access the lottery services. This approach aims to maintain high transparency, fair processes, and verified results across all gaming operations.
The Game LLC said it specialises in developing and operating lottery games and culturally relevant gaming products for UAE residents while promoting safe and responsible gaming experiences designed to excite and entertain participants.
Following a strategic review of its anti-financial crime technology, the Game LLC engaged with Napier AI to implement the solution, which enhances accuracy and efficiency through advanced automated name screening performed at the time of customer onboarding.
The advanced technology of Napier AI was integrated in under 11 weeks, the company said.
Early results from the partnership show a substantial reduction in false positives, enabling the Game LLC's compliance team to focus resources on the highest-priority alerts rather than investigating legitimate customers incorrectly flagged by previous systems.
Greg Watson, CEO of Napier AI, commented: “The Game LLC is building a forward-looking gaming ecosystem, enabling community engagement across the UAE and we’re proud to support them with technology that enhances both compliance and customer confidence. Delivering measurable improvements, notably those in the reduction of false positives, demonstrates the power of AI driven solutions to meet evolving regulatory requirements while enabling innovation at scale.”
This collaboration underscores the shared commitment of Napier AI and the Game LLC to enhance regulatory compliance and operational efficiency, supporting the ongoing evolution of the gaming sector in the UAE, the companies added.
