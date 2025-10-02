Meet two Filipina expats in UAE who won Dh100,000 each in Dh100 million UAE Lottery

Long-time residents share their joy and plans after unexpected windfall wins
Dubai: Two Filipina expats in the UAE have struck it lucky in the Dh100 million UAE Lottery, each winning Dh100,000 that has left them in disbelief.
Leonila Beraya Bathan and Marivic Eyas Lobo, both long-time residents of the UAE, shared their excitement and future plans following their unexpected wins in the popular lottery draw.
Leonila has called the UAE home since 2005. What makes her story particularly special is that she organised a group of 20 friends to participate together in the lottery.
"I am one of the 20 people who got a share of this Dh100,000 UAE Lottery. I myself organised this group to help the rest of my friends," Leonila explained.
The joy, hence, wasn't just hers alone. One of her group members echoed her disbelief: "I think I'm still dreaming. I can't imagine that I'm also part of the winning group."
For Leonila, the win represents more than just money. It is about sharing good fortune with friends.
She is also keen on encouraging everyone to keep trying and win the grand prize Dh100 million.
"You know, we have to dare to imagine. But imagine today. Imagine more to dare it, to win it...get the grand prize. You can do it. Dare to imagine," she added.
Meanwhile, Marivic Eyas Lobo, who has been living on Airport Road in Abu Dhabi since October 2013, described her win as an overwhelming experience.
"I won Dh100,000 from UAE lottery," she said in excitement.
“This is the first time I won such a big prize, you know, the excitement is intense."
Marivic revealed an amusing moment of confusion when the draw result came.
When she initially saw the last digit in the winning numbers, she thought it was her number, 13. However, it was 19.
" I thought, I won Dh100 million," she laughed.
Nevertheless, Marivic is set to make one of her long-term dreams come true with her windfall.
She has a clear priority on her bucket list. "I really wanted to travel to Japan. That’s one of [the things on] my bucket list”," she shared.
Her advice to others considering trying their luck? "I think we need to try once in a while, maybe the next day is your luck. Dare to imagine," Marivic said.
Both winners join thousands of UAE residents who participate in the lottery each week, hoping to transform their lives with a stroke of luck.
