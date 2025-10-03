UAE-born Indian expat wins Dh100,000 in Dh100 million UAE Lottery

27-year-old credits friend's encouragement and his persistence for life-changing windfall
Dubai: A young man who was born and raised in the UAE is celebrating a life-changing lottery win that brings him closer to his dream of travelling the world.
Shebin Shanavas Habeeb Navas is a recent winner of the Dh100,000 prize in the Dh100 million UAE Lottery.
The 27-year-old Indian expat first heard about the UAE Lottery from one of his friends.
"My friend had told me about it, and then I had to study more about the lottery, like, if it's legit and all. And he told me to give [it] a go. And ever since then I have been trying,” Shebin said.
His due diligence and persistence paid off handsomely.
For Shebin, the prize money represents more than just a financial windfall. It's a stepping stone towards fulfilling his passion for travel and experiencing different cultures.
"My goal in life is to travel around the world, and I've been working hard towards it. And this, the amount I've won, has helped me a little bit," he explained.
Despite his win, Shebin remains focused on an even bigger goal. "I'm looking for the big prize (the Dh100 million grand prize). I will keep trying until I have the big win," he said with the same determination that led to his current success.
Shebin also shared his philosophy that kept him going: "There's no hope unless you try…That's what kept me going," he said
What strikes Shebin most about his lottery experience is how accessible it is to people from all walks of life.
"There are a lot of chances for each and every one to try, from a small amount to a big amount. There are even options for Dh5 or Dh10," he noted.
"That makes the UAE Lottery is unique for everyone to try [out]," he added.
