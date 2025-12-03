From Strategy to Scale: How technology transforms the UAE growth trajectory

Dr Raymond Khoury, Partner and Head of the Technology & Innovation Management Practice at Arthur D. Little Middle East, says the UAE is advancing digital transformation at a pace comparable to leading markets such as the US and China.

This acceleration, he says, is supported by national programmes such as We the UAE 2031, the UAE Digital Government Strategy 2025, the UAE Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031, the Digital Economy Strategy, and the Emirates Blockchain Strategy.

“Heavy investment in cloud infrastructure and large-scale data centres has positioned Abu Dhabi and Dubai among the world’s top emerging markets for digital capacity,” Dr Khoury points out.