Dubai: In a first-of-its-kind public interaction, fugitive businessmen Vijay Mallya and Lalit Modi shared a moment of solidarity on X over their mutual grievances with India. The exchange, which occurred on December 18, coincided with Mallya’s 69th birthday.

The conversation began when Lalit Modi, the former IPL commissioner, wished his "dearest friend" Mallya a heartfelt birthday message. “Wishing you my friend #VijayMallya a very #HappyBirthday. Life sure has its ups and downs, and we have both seen it. This too shall pass. May the year ahead be your year, surrounded by love and laughter. Big big hug,” Modi posted on X.

Mallya, who fled India in 2016 amid allegations of fraud and money laundering involving approximately ₹9,000 crore owed to various banks, responded by echoing Modi’s sentiment. “Thank you, my dearest friend. We both have been wronged in a country we tried to contribute to,” he wrote.

The exchange followed Mallya’s recent criticism of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, where he claimed entitlement to relief, asserting that banks had recovered over twice the amount owed by his defunct Kingfisher Airlines.

Lalit Modi, who has been living in the UK since 2010, faces charges of financial irregularities during his tenure with the Indian Premier League (IPL). Similarly, Mallya, who has also taken refuge in the UK, was accused of financial improprieties linked to Kingfisher Airlines.