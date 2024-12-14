Dubai: Amanda and Graham Nield, a couple from Wakefield who won a staggering £6.6 million ($8.3 million) in the National Lottery back in 2013, have revealed plans to downsize from their five-bedroom home. Despite their fortune, the former carpet factory workers remain committed to a frugal and grounded lifestyle, surprising many with their modest approach to wealth.

Speaking to Daily Star, 59-year-old Amanda reflected on the unexpected changes in her priorities after the win. “Before we won, I’d tell Graham I’d go straight to Paris on a shopping spree or point out cars and houses I’d buy. But when we did win, I didn’t want those things. It’s weird,” she shared.

At the time of their win, the couple was selling items at a car boot sale and preparing to move in with Amanda’s parents to help care for them. The money allowed them to retire and build a bungalow with an annexe, where they spent meaningful time with Amanda’s parents before their passing.

“The best thing the money did for us was allow us to retire and build a home where we could care for my mum and dad,” Amanda said.

Despite their new wealth, the Nields celebrated their win with a simple wedding at a registry office and reception at their rugby club. Their spending habits have remained modest, with holidays in Cyprus and a focus on bargains.

“We still look for the best deals,” Amanda explained. “I don’t spend thousands on designer clothes. If I like a jumper for £30, I’ll buy it, but I wouldn’t if it was £300.”

Even with 18 grandchildren, the couple resists the temptation to overindulge them. Amanda recounted how her daughter-in-law once said, “It’s our job to buy the big things for Christmas, not yours.”

While they’ve enjoyed some luxuries, including a Nissan Pathfinder and a trip to Australia, Amanda insists their lifestyle hasn’t dramatically changed. Now, they’re looking to move to a three-bedroom home, finding their current house “too big” for their needs.