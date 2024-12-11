Dubai: In Sri Lanka, a traditional road toll has taken an amusing twist as a 40-year-old elephant named Raja has become a self-appointed toll collector. Along the Buttala-Kataragama road, which connects Sri Lanka’s west coast to the southeast through jungles and wildlife, Raja stops vehicles and demands a ‘food tax’ in exchange for passage.

Using his trunk, Raja calmly asks drivers and passengers for food, only allowing them to continue their journey once his request is fulfilled. What began as a desperate search for food has turned into a routine occupation, with locals and travellers alike respecting Raja’s unique toll-collection method.

Many who frequent the road now stock up on fruits from wayside shops, anticipating an encounter with Raja. Despite occasional traffic congestion caused by the elephant, locals view his behaviour as harmless and even endearing.

BBC Earth recently posted a video of this ‘tax collector’ elephant on their YouTube channel, which has garnered thousands of views.

Raja’s antics have also gained popularity on social media, where users expressed their amusement and admiration for his ingenuity. Comments ranged from, "This is how I want my taxes to be paid!" to, "Who's going to stop him? This is the ultimate hustle!" Another user quipped, "These elephants are true businessmen — look how patient he is with the drivers."