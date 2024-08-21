Hollywood actress Blake Lively, currently under fire for her perceived insensitivity in promoting her latest film 'It Ends With Us' and downplaying its critical theme of domestic violence, has found a staunch defender in her co-star Brandon Sklenar.

Sklenar, who plays Lively’s on-screen childhood crush Atlas, took to Instagram on August 20 to defend author Colleen Hoover and the film's female cast members amid growing online criticism surrounding the movie.

The controversy has been fueled by rumors of a conflict between Lively, the film’s leading actress and co-producer, and director/co-star Justin Baldoni during post-production regarding the final cut. Neither Lively nor Baldoni has publicly addressed these claims, but Lively not following Baldoni on Instagram triggered an avalanche of conspiracy theories about their fight for creative control over this blockbuster.

In his recent social media post, Sklenar expressed concern about the negative attention the film has received. “I want to take a moment to address the ongoing online discussions,” he wrote. “Colleen and the women of this cast represent hope, perseverance, and the pursuit of a better life. Criticising the women who dedicated so much of themselves to this film undermines its core message.”

Sklenar emphasised that any behind-the-scenes drama should not detract from the film’s intentions. “It’s disheartening to see the level of negativity online,” he added.

How did it all begin?

Lively’s promotion of 'It Ends With Us' has been blasted for not focusing enough on the film’s central theme of domestic violence. Instead, she has been accused of prioritising her various brand partnerships and new hair care line over the serious issues at the heart of the movie.

Various outlets, including The Guardian, have called her out for using a movie about domestic violence to "sell stuff".

At one point, Lively sportingly said that her film on domestic violence is a perfect opportunity to: "Grab your friends, wear your florals and head out to see it."

Actress Blake Lively during the promotion of her film 'It Ends With Us'

Those tone-deaf lines, used as promotional material on TikTok, haven't gone down well with most movie-mad fans, who believe she was being insensitive to all those facing intimate-partner violence. Her wildly inappropriate and breezy demeanour during press junkets are being made into snarky reels and is now a lush fodder for trolls.

In another interview with a journalist, Lively's sarcastic response to a journalist on how her fans can talk to her directly about the movie themes hasn't gone down well either. Her response "like I could just location-share you' was all shades flippant.

'It Ends With Us' stars Lively as Lily Bloom, a Boston flower shop owner who becomes entangled in a tumultuous relationship with neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid, played by Baldoni.

Sklenar portrays Atlas Corrigan, Lily’s childhood love. The film, which opened to mixed reviews but is turning out to be box-office gold, explores how Lily navigates this love triangle and overcomes Ryle’s violent behavior.

Brandon Sklenar

Sklenar assured fans that everyone involved in the film was aware of the responsibility they held.

“This film is a reality check for men who need to take responsibility for their actions. It’s meant to inspire, validate, and offer hope,” he wrote.

“Let’s not make the women the villains here; let’s move forward together.”

'It Ends With Us' has been a box office success, recently surpassing $100 million in domestic earnings within 11 days and double that figure globally. While Sklenar didn’t specifically mention Lively by name, he referenced the film’s female cast, with Lively being the main focus of much of the online criticism.

How did Blake Lively turn from Hollywood darling to PR nightmare?

Blake Lively, best known for her role in 'Gossip Girl', has long been adored as Hollywood’s golden girl. However, her recent promotional efforts for 'It Ends With Us' have sparked significant backlash. Criticised for her lighthearted approach to a film centered on domestic abuse, Lively’s sunny image has taken a hit, especially when contrasted with co-star Justin Baldoni's more serious tone during the press tour.

According to industry insiders, the two—who did not appear together once to promote the film—seem to be presenting two entirely different movies. While Lively appears intent on promoting 'It Ends With Us' as a frothy romantic comedy with pretty frocks, Baldoni has been praised for addressing the film’s themes of domestic abuse with gravitas and seriousness.

US actor Justin Baldoni attends the New York premiere of "It Ends With Us" at at AMC Lincoln Square in New York, August 6, 2024. Image Credit: AFP

The controversy intensified when a 2016 interview resurfaced, showing Lively’s sharp response to a journalist struggling with infertility. The journalist was seen congratulating Lively on her baby bump, a pregnancy that the star had talked about previously with the press, but Lively ignored the journalist from that point on and made it a point to make it awkward for the interviewer. She continued to ignore the journalist and spoke to her co-star giving off "mean girls" vibe.

How is Lively trying to clean up this mess?

But Lively is trying hard for an image re-habilitation.

There's no denying that the actress, who is married to Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds, is making a strong effort to clean up her image. Following her disastrous "grab your friends, wear your florals ..." spiel, she is now trying to sanitise her tarnished image. Her recent post was a BBC red carpet interview video along with the message: “Thank you to everyone who showed up to support films about women and the diverse experiences we embody. ‘It Ends With Us’ delves into the full spectrum of the female experience—the highest highs and the lowest lows. We’re immensely proud of this film and excited to share such an important message with a wider audience.” In a follow-up, Lively linked to the National Domestic Violence Hotline and added, “In the U.S., 1 in 4 women aged 18 and older have faced severe physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime. Intimate partner violence impacts all genders, affecting over 12 million people each year in the U.S. Everyone deserves to be in relationships free from domestic violence.”