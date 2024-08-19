Colleen Hoover’s book-to-movie adaptation ‘It Ends With Us’ and Nikhil Advani’s ‘Vedaa’ offer gripping narratives that explore grim and society issues, while the hilarious sequel 'Stree 2' and Fede Álvarez’s intense 'Alien: Romulus' provide a mix of comedy and horror. For lighter fare, 'Emily in Paris' Season 4 and Cameron Diaz's glossy romantic comedy 'The Other Woman' delivers some escapist fare. Whether you’re looking for drama, laughs, or thrills, this week’s picks from Gulf News has something to satisfy every mood.

It Ends With Us (UAE cinemas):

Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel gets a sleek and frothy Hollywood adaptation starring Blake Lively as Lily Bloom, a successful Boston florist with a picture-perfect life. The movie chronicles her turbulent relationship with a dashing brain surgeon boyfriend (Justin Baldoni, who also directs). Think a murky version of McDreamy from the hit medical show Grey’s Anatomy. Despite touching on grim topics like domestic abuse and breaking the cycle of inter-generational abuse, the film maintains a surprisingly light tone, reflecting how such issues can remain hidden beneath a seemingly perfect relationship. Lily's awareness of this cycle, shaped by witnessing her father’s abuse, deepens only when an old flame, Atlas (Brandon Sklenar), reappears and helps her face the truth. While a lot is being written about the alleged rift between Baldoni and Lively over creative calls for this film, there’s no denying that this is an engaging film with some gorgeous-looking people inhabiting dark spaces.

Vedaa (UAE cinemas):

A still from 'Vedaa' featuring John Abraham and Sharvari

In ‘Vedaa’, directed by Nikhil Advani, a determined Dalit girl, Vedaa (Sharvari), dreams of escaping her oppressive life in her village by becoming a boxer. Despite knowing the dangers, she enrolls in a college boxing camp, defying the village head, Jitin Pratap Singh (Abhishek Banerjee), who secretly endorses caste discrimination. But Vedaa’s struggle gets a shot in the arm when a disgraced Army Major, Abhimanyu (John Abraham), arrives in her hamlet and takes Vedaa under his wing, training her. He then becomes a crucial ally in her fight for justice.

Stree 2 (UAE cinemas):

A still from 'Stree 2' featuring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor

This horror comedy is a worthy sequel to the 2018 blockbuster, reuniting the original cast comprising Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurrana. Once again, the town of Chanderi faces a new threat as a horrifying headless monster begins abducting modern, progressive women. It’s up to the bumbling Vicky (Rao) and his endearing mates to save their townspeople. Pankaj Tripathi is a standout, bringing his signature wit to this chaotic horror-comedy, directed by Amar Kaushik. The movie humorously critiques patriarchy, highlighting how women are often penalized for being progressive. While the first half is brilliant, the second half loses a bit of steam. But there’s enough meat to keep it enchanting.

Alien: Romulus (UAE cinemas):

A still from 'Alien Romulus'

‘Alien: Romulus’, directed by Fede Álvarez, boldly reclaims the franchise's gritty origins in its first venture under Disney's banner. The film successfully delivers intense horror action, reminiscent of its predecessors. Set in 2142, 20 years after Alien and 37 years before Aliens, the story follows a group of young people trapped on a mining colony controlled by the sinister Weyland-Yutani Corporation. Among them is Rain Carradine (Cailee Spaeny), who, with her malfunctioning synthetic "brother" Andy (David Jonsson), reluctantly joins a plan to steal cryogenic pods from an abandoned space vessel. However, the vessel turns out to be a derelict space station called Renaissance, where horrific experiments involving xenomorphs were conducted. With the station's former inhabitants dead, Rain and her friends must fight for their lives as the new targets of these deadly creatures.

Khel Khel Mein (UAE cinemas):

A still from 'Khel Khel Mein' featuring Akshay Kumar (top), Taapsee Pannu (bottom, left), and Amy Virk (bottom, right)

How well do you really know your spouse or partner? This star-studded comedy delves into that very question. Featuring Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, and Pragya Jaiswal, the film follows a dinner among friends that takes a chaotic turn when they decide to play a game involving their phones. As secrets unravel, themes of infidelity, deceit, and double lives are hilariously explored. The film blends sharp humor with intriguing plot twists, making for an entertaining watch. Look out for the standout comedic timing of Pannu and Kumar, who deliver some of the film's best moments.

Ullozhuku (Prime Video):

A still from 'Ullozhuku' featuring Parvathy Thiruvothu and Urvashi

Easily one of the best Malayalam films of the year, Ullozhuku features standout performances from seasoned actors Urvashi, who won a National Award for her role, and Parvathi Thiruvothu. Set in the flood-affected regions of Alappuzha, Kerala, the film follows Anju (Parvathi), who is married to the chronically ill Thomaskutty and lives with his mother, Leelamma (Urvashi). Anju was pressured into the marriage by her parents, who disapproved of her affair with another man. As the film unfolds during Thomaskutty’s funeral, Anju’s past resurfaces, altering her relationship with her grieving mother-in-law. However, Leelamma also harbors her own secrets, leading to a powerful exploration of the grey areas in human relationships and the emotional impact of long-buried truths. Prepare for a tear-jerker as the film masterfully exposes the pain and complexities of these hidden realities.

The Other Woman (Netflix Prime):

A still from 'The Other Woamn' featuring Kate Upton, Cameron Diaz, and Leslie Mann (left to right)

If you’re in the mood for a fun, revenge-driven comedy, check out The Other Woman. Starring Cameron Diaz, Leslie Mann, and Kate Upton, this film follows a confident NYC lawyer (Diaz) who discovers that her dishy boyfriend is not only married but also involved with another woman. Uniting with the other women, they band together to expose his deceit and exact a playful revenge. With a blend of humor and strong tones of sisterhood, The Other Woman is a delightful watch.

Nuna Kkhuzhi (UAE cinemas):

A still from 'Nunna Kuzhi' featuring Basil

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, known for the hit murder mystery Drishyam, Nuna Kkhuzhi is a comedy of errors featuring Basil, Grace Antony, Aju Varghese, and a cast of notable character actors. Basil stars as Eby Zacharia, a young man who claims to be wealthy. The film unfolds with a series of comedic twists involving a truckload of lies and a vehicle filled with quirky characters. The result is an entertaining watch that balances humor with a playful exploration of deception.

Thangalaan (UAE cinemas):

A still of Thangalaan featuring Vikram

This is a stirring and visually-stunning Tamil-language period action-adventure film directed by Pa. Ranjith, known for his impactful storytelling, and features Vikram in the titular role. Actors Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, Daniel Caltagirone, Pasupathy, Hari Krishnan, Arjun Anbudan, and Preeti Karan also feature in this epic saga set in the early 19th century during the British Raj. The film follows Thangalaan (Vikram), a respected village chief and landowner in Veppur, North Arcot. Thangalaan’s peaceful life is disrupted when evil feudal lords seize his land, forcing him and his family into debt bondage. Powered by strong performances, this film is a must-watch on the big screens. It’s based on true events that revolve around the lives of mine workers in the Kolar Gold Fields, Karnataka, and is a stunning spectacle about human greed and oppression.

Emily in Paris, Season 4 – Part 1 (Netflix)

A still from 'Emily In Paris' featuring Lily Collins