Award-winning rapper, entrepreneur, actor and producer, Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson, will perform at the Coca-Cola Arena on September 30 as a part of his Green Light Gang World Tour.
The platinum-selling superstar has cemented himself into the Hip Hop Hall of Fame, with tracks including ‘In Da Club’, ‘Candy Shop’ and ‘P.I.M.P’ among his best-known numbers.
Organised by TOP Entertainment, fans can register for the pre-sale that will be held on July 12, with the general tickets going on sale the following day.
“We are delighted to be bringing what can only be described as rap royalty to the Coca-Cola Arena this September. Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson is a pioneer in the industry and continues to reinvent himself year on year,” Thomas Ovesen, owner of TOP Entertainment said in a statement.
Mark Jan Kar, General Manager of the Coca-Cola Arena addeD: “Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson is the second Super Bowl Half Time artist after Maroon 5 to perform at the Coca-Cola Arena, testament to Dubai’s status as a key destination for these global touring artists.”
Born Curtis James Jackson III, the Grammy Award winner rose to fame with his record-shattering debut album, ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin’ and has since sold more than 30 million albums worldwide and been awarded numerous prestigious accolades.
Jackson has leveraged his star power to cross over with unparalleled success as an entrepreneur, actor and producer. From ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin’ being one of the fastest selling albums in history, Jackson continues to break records. He currently has the most watched series on Starz ‘Power’, additionally in January 2020, he received a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame as well as being awarded an NAACP award for Best Director in a Drama Series.
Fans can register for the Visa pre sale from 10am on the Coca-Cola Arena website, with the pre-sale going live at 10am on July 12. General on sale will commence at 10am the following day.