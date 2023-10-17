R&B megastars Akon and Ne-Yo are joining the entertainment line-up of the World Tennis League (WTL) at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena. The two will headline a special ‘R&B evening’ with their performances on Dec. 22, closing out an entertaining day of play from some of the world's top tennis talent.
Concert tickets, starting from Dh 199, are on sale.
The award-winning stars join a line-up of world-class performers including 50 Cent, UB40 featuring Ali Campbell, The Original Wailers and Trojan Sound System for the event on Yas Island.
A globally renowned singer, songwriter and producer, Akon has wowed audiences worldwide with his unique blend of R&B, hip-hop and pop music for decades. With his captivating vocals and infectious beats, Akon has received numerous accolades, including several Billboard Music Awards.
Along with current hits including 'Right Now' (Na Na Na), 'Lonely' and 'I Wanna Love You', Akon’s discography includes a Grammy win for his collaboration with Eminem on the hit single, 'Smack That'.
Ne-Yo became a force to reckon with with his 'Let Me Love You' in the early 2000s. He’s won three Grammy awards, winning his first in 2007 for Best Contemporary R&B album, 'Because of You'. His smash-hit single, 'Miss Independent' saw him earn two more Grammys, including Best R&B song and Best Male R&B Vocal Performance.
The music megastar will be bringing his biggest hits, such as 'So Sick', 'Closer', 'Time of Our Lives' (with Pitbull) and 'One in A Million'.
The R&B evening sees a unique reunion for Akon and Ne-Yo, with the duo set to share the same stage at Etihad Arena following their 2011 collaboration with David Guetta on the chart-topping single, 'Play Hard'.
WTL Chairman Rajesh Banga said: “We are delighted to have Akon and Ne-Yo performing at this year’s edition of the World Tennis League – it promises to be an unforgettable night of entertainment for our fans.”
Tickets are now available via the Etihad Arena website as well as Platinum List and Virgin Megastores. For details, log on to etihadarena.ae.