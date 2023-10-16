Abu Dhabi: The esteemed music institution, Berklee Abu Dhabi, is set to usher in an exciting autumn season, brimming with enriching opportunities for both seasoned musicians and aspiring talents across the UAE and the broader MENA region.

The heart of the city will soon resonate with harmonious melodies as Berklee deepens its commitment to nurturing regional talent.

The institution is rolling out a diverse selection of certificate programmes, covering vocals, piano, DJing, Turntablism, Digital Music Production, Mixing, and even offerings for the aesthetically inclined, such as Modern Dance and Ballet for the youth. Each module is led by globally renowned music maestros, promising an enriching learning experience.

At the heart of this musical odyssey is the prestigious Performance Artistry and Leadership programme, affectionately known as “PEARL”.

12-week journey

This 12-week journey is tailor-made for regional artists seeking to make their mark on the global stage. The programme integrates workshops, incubation seminars, and recording sessions, culminating in a grand end-of-year concert that promises to be a crescendo of talent and creativity.

Berklee’s commitment to music education in the MENA region shines through as it hosts the Creative Arts Educators’ Symposium, a two-day event that draws pedagogical insights from esteemed educators at Berklee’s Boston and Valencia campuses.

On the community front, Saadiyat Sounds, a monthly open-mic soirée, continues to celebrate regional talent, with the next session slated for October 19. Further, the Berklee Abu Dhabi Music Summit, scheduled for November 4 and 5, promises to be a melting pot for both industry veterans and novices. Attendees can look forward to a mix of insightful keynotes, panels, and captivating performances.

Special treat

For art enthusiasts, November brings a special treat. The “Nowhere & Everywhere At The Same Time” exhibition, celebrating the genius of dance maestro William Forsythe, kicks off on November 8, marking a distinguished partnership with the U.S. Mission to the UAE.

But the melody doesn’t stop there. Under the banner of ‘Meet the Masters’ workshops, Berklee offers an immersive journey into musical academia with luminary Renate Tsuyako Rohlfing. Her masterclass, “Music & Health,” is set to take place on November 11-12.

Concert

As the year draws to a close, Berklee Abu Dhabi has something grand in store. The end-of-year concert, scheduled for December 15, promises a dual spectacle with international and regional headliners, tantalizing details yet to be revealed.