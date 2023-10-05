Abu Dhabi: The world's first-ever Open Fire Food Festival by Steve Harvey is set to be held in Abu Dhabi in 2024, organisers announced in a press release on Thursday.
Taking place from February 24-25 in 2024, at Abu Dhabi Hill, Yas Marina Circuit, the festival is expected to heat up Abu Dhabi’s food scene with the rich traditions of open-flame cooking.
Food lovers can get early-bird tickets until November 4 for a discounted rate while children younger than 12 can enter for free throughout the event.
Early-bird tickets start at just Dh60 for entry and Dh180 for VIP, while children under the age of 12 enter for free throughout the festival. Standard ticket prices will start at Dh75 for entry and Dh225 for VIP.
Weekend passes are also available and start at Dh96 under early-bird prices, and Dh120 at normal prices.