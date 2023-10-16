More than 20 international, multi-genre artistes, including Indian singer Benny Dayal, English popstar Anne Marie, and Emirati artiste Arqam Al Abri are expected to set the stage on fire at the EarthSoul Festival from December 8-10 at the Dubai Media City Amphitheatre.
The festival that brings together music and art is Dubai’s first eco-conscious music festival and a nod to the UAE's commitment to sustainable goals, with its core theme of marine conservation and the fight against plastic pollution.
This festival features a number of talents, including Indian singer Benny Dayal, known for belting out hits like ‘Badtameez Dil’ and ‘Let’s Nacho’. There's also English singer-songwriter Anne Marie, whose chart-topping songs like 'Alarm', 'Ciao Adios', 'Friends', '2002' and 'Don't Play' have enthused fans, Turkish sensation Mustafa Ceceli, known for hits like ‘Maşallah’ and ‘Rastgele’ and home-grown Emirati artiste Arqam Al Abri who is based in Dubai and sings of timeless values.
Abri said: "I'm supremely honoured to represent the UAE at Dubai's first Eco-conscious music festival. I eagerly anticipate the opportunity to craft a truly unforgettable experience in this celebration of Earth, art and music.''
Also performing will be December Avenue, a five-member alternative rock band from Manila, Hardrock supergroup Girish and the Chronicles from the Indian state of Sikkim, Funktuation, Nouaman Belaiachi, Punjabi Star Riar Saab, Coke Studio stars Shae Gill from Pasoori fame, Young Stunners etc.
Organiser of this event Pragna Vaya, Managing Director at Orbit Events, said in a statement: "The Festival highlights our shared aspiration for a greener and more sustainable world. It's a call to action for all of us to unite, contribute, and pave the way for a brighter future through the power of music and art."
The festival grounds will feature upcycled art and decor installations by artists from around the globe, a University Art Contest for students on the theme of ‘Oceans of Change,’ an Eco Village, panel discussions, workshops, and wellness sessions.
Tickets and schedule information is available on their official website www.earthsoulfestival.com.
Tickets are available on Platinumlist https://rb.gy/653b5 and Virgin Tickets https://rb.gy/wjdld