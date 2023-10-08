Canadian rapper, singer and songwriter Drake paused his performance to offer to pay the medical bills of a fan who disclosed she had multiple sclerosis (MS), reported Page Six.
“I’ma pay whatever it takes to get you to get the best help in the world, I promise you that,” the ‘Hotline Bling’ rapper told a woman in the crowd during his Toronto show on Friday.
In the video that was shared on X, the Grammy winner claimed that he would even “connect” the fan with Noah “40” Shebib, his longtime music producer who also suffered from MS.
“You know, my brother ‘40’ is one of the strongest people on Earth, and he fights through a lot of things,” Drake said, adding, “Maybe y’all can have a conversation.”
According to Page Six, Shebib — who has collaborated on numerous hits with the Canadian rapper — was diagnosed with the chronic disease over a decade ago. MS is a disease that impacts the brain and the central nervous system, potentially causing numbness, tingling, mood changes, memory problems, pain, fatigue, blindness and paralysis, according to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
The 36-year-old ‘God’s Plan’ singer also extended an invitation to the woman to attend his Saturday night second show in his hometown.
His rep did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for additional comment. Drake’s generosity continued when he also offered to cover the tuition for two other fans who requested financial assistance with their signs.
“This what I’ma do. We payin’ for your tuition tonight,” he said while pointing out the concertgoers in another video recorded during the Toronto stop on his 'It’s All a Blur Tour'.
“And we gonna find five more people that need their tuition paid. I’m taking care of everything,” Drake added as the crowd erupted into cheers.