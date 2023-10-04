Pop icon Britney Spears has dropped a teaser about a second tell-all-book, just weeks before her highly-anticipated memoir ‘The Woman in Me’ is slated to hit the stands later this month.
Taking to Instagram, she wrote: “Riding ‘n writing!!! All I’m doing at the moment ... volume 2 coming after 1!!!” “#TheWomanInMe”
In the clip which had ‘Fall in Love’ by Icona Pop playing in the background, the ‘Toxic’ singer could be seen aboard a private jet with five male friends. She then pointed her camera toward the window during the flight to show off the crystal blue waters below, Page Six reported.
Spears later also shared footage of herself riding a horse during the getaway. Ever since her split with Sam Asghari, Spears has been extra active on Instagram, posting many stories and reels.
Her long-awaited memoir ‘The Woman in Me’ is said to contain “bombshells” about her past, her relationships as well as her career.
“It’s Britney telling her story, without handlers, totally unfiltered — the good, the bad and the ugly. As such, it is definitely going to be intense as Britney relives her past,” Page Six had reported back in September.
“You read some of her family history in the book, and you think, ‘Oh my God, that poor girl,” the source said, adding that she “details her family history, from her grandparents to her parents to why she is the way she is.”
Announcing the book on social media, Spears had written: “I worked myself to death for this book, I had a lot of therapy to get this book done, so you guys better like it. And if you don’t like it, that’s fine too.”