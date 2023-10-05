The trailer of Thalapathy Vijay's much-awaited movie 'Leo' is out, and it promises an action-packed entertainer to fans.

The movie — starring Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan, Gautam Vasudev Menon and Arjun Sarja in the lead — is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and has Anirudh Ravichander as its music composer.

Lokesh Kanagaraj released the trailer on social media on October 5. The movie is set to release in UAE cinemas on October 19.

'Leo' marks Kanagaraj's second collaboration with Vijay, after 'Master', and is one of the most eagerly awaited movies in India this year. It also stars Priya Anand, Mansoor Ali Khan and Mysskin. The movie is produced by SS Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio and co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy.

The trailer opens with Vijay leading a peaceful life with his wife (Trisha) and daughter in Kashmir, when what seems to be his violent past catches up with him. There are glimpses of Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Sarja, as gangsters, set on a collision course with Vijay. 'Leo' also marks Dutt's debut in Tamil cinema.

There is an additional link between Vijay and Dutt. According to Indian media reports, Vijay was considered for a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan', which went to Dutt.

Vijay was last seen in 'Varisu', a family drama starring Rashmika Mandanna, Sarath Kumar, Jayasudha, Prakash Raj, Shaam and Meka Srikanth. The movie released during the Tamil festival of Pongal in January this year and was a box office success.

Kanagaraj, formerly a banker, debuted with the hyperlink thriller film 'Managaram', and went on to make one blockbuster after another, with 'Kaithi' (which was remade in Hindi as 'Bholaa'), 'Master' and 'Vikram'. At the time of its release last year, 'Vikram', with Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles, was one of Tamil cinema's highest grossers.