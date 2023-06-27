Tamil superstar ‘Thalapathi’ Vijay is in legal tangle for promoting tobacco in a song of his new movie ‘Leo’, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. A case has been filed against him under the Narcotic Act for promoting tobacco smoking in the song.
The song ‘Naa Ready’ (I’m ready) features the actor dancing with cigarettes in his mouth and Selvam, a social activist from Korukkupet in Chennai, has filed a case against the song.
The activist in his complaint stated that the song promotes rowdyism and drug addiction. Selvam also blamed Vijay for dancing with a cigarette in his mouth. In the petition before the Chennai Commissioner of Police, Selvam said that the song ‘Naa Ready’ has gone viral and would provoke youngsters to do drugs. He filed an online petition on June 25.
Selvam has said that he will also move court to take action against the actor for promoting tobacco and other substances in the song.
Vijay had felicitated the top three rankers of grade 10 and 12 students in each constituency of Tamil Nadu in Chennai. During his speech at the function, he urged the students to uphold moral values. However critics are of the opinion that Vijay was preaching something and practising something else.
The song ‘Naa Ready’ in the movie ‘Leo’ has received wide acceptance with the song crooned by Vijay withmusic sensation Anirudh Ravichander composing the tune.
‘Leo’ directed by upcoming director Lokesh Kanagaraj, who’s also behind the hits ‘Kaithi’, ‘Vikram’ and ‘Master’, will have Trisha in the lady lead role. Trisha and Vijay are uniting after fourteen years in a movie.
Sanjay Dutt is playing a major role in the movie as an antagonist.
The film is scheduled for a theatrical release in October.