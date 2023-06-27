Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran recently injured his leg during a film shoot and was admitted to the hospital where he underwent a keyhole surgery.
The actor, who is currently recovering, shared a health update and promised to get back to work soon. The actor was shooting for an action sequence for his upcoming film ‘Vilayath Buddha’ when the accident happened.
“Hello! So yes...I had an accident while shooting an action sequence for VILAYATH BUDDHA. Fortunately, I’m in the hands of experts who performed a keyhole surgery and I’m now recouping,” the ‘Driving License’ and ‘Ayyapanum Koshiyum’ star wrote on social media.
“It’s rest and physiotherapy ahead for a couple of months. Will try my best to use that time constructively, and I promise to fight through the pain to recover fully and get back into action asap. Thank you to all those who reached out and expressed concern and love.”
The shooting for the film has been wound up and will resume after the actor returns from injury.