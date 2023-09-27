Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Jawan’ is still going strong in theatres, 20 days after its release. Congratulating director Atlee on his big success, Tamil cinema’s big star Vijay has congratulated his longtime partner, ahead of the release of his film ‘Leo’.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the actor wrote: “Congratulations on the blockbuster @iamsrk, @Atlee_dir and the entire #Jawan team! Love you too @iamsrk sir”.
Atlee, thanking Vijay, wrote: “Love you na”.
SRK had also taken to his X account to thank the actor for his well wishes: “Thank u for your wishes….Looking forward to Thalapathy’s next!!! I love Vijay sir.”
Vijay’s next film ‘Leo’, an action-thriller, will release in theatres on October 19.
Meanwhile, ‘Jawan’ has left its mark internationally too, with songs like ‘Zinda Banda’ and ‘Not Ramaiyaa Vastavaiyaa’ exploding in countries such as Germany and South Korea,.
The Anirudh Ravichander soundtrack has gone down well not just with Indian audiences, but also abroad as audiences could be seen standing outside clubs and dancing to a full-on blasting version of ‘Zinda Banda’.
Before that, audiences in South Korea, Mexico and Peru could also be seen dancing to ‘Not Ramaiyaa Vastavaiyaa’ and imitating the song’s dance moves.
Some of the film’s biggest markets outside of India include the US, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, South Korea, the UAE, the UK, Singapore and Germany.