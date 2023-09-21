Indian director Atlee whose latest movie ‘Jawan’, starring Shah Rukh Khan, is having a successful run at the box office, is celebrating his 37th birthday today.
And the wishes poured in from the film fraternity and fans on the occasion.
The director celebrated his special day with his wife Priya and newborn son Meer.
Posting a picture of their family, Priya took to X, formerly Twitter, and wrote: “Wat more can I ask for @Atlee_dir Happy happy birthday my papa. Love you for everything, thank you for making my life so beautiful in every possible way.”
Veteran Tamil film producer Dhanyajan G, whose credits include films such as ‘Irudhi Suttru’ ('Sala Khadoos' in Hindi), Bollywood actress Ridhi Dogra and Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment were among those who wished the director.
Atlee’s filmography may be small, but all of his movies have been megahits. So far, Atlee’s films include the Tamil movies ‘Theri’, ‘Raja Rani’, ‘Mersal’ and ‘Bigil’. In addition, he worked as an assistant to director S Shankar in the Rajinikanth-starrer-blockbuster ‘Enthiran’.
‘Jawan’ is among the few Hindi films to have done extremely well across India, and is set to collect Rs1 billion globally, making it Atlee’s biggest hit.