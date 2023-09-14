Indian actor Allu Arjun praised Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan for the success of his latest movie ‘Jawan’.
The movie, directed by Atlee Kumar and comprising a stellar cast, including Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Priyamani and Deepika Padukone, is setting records for collections at the Indian box office and elsewhere. According to Indian media reports, the movie has grossed around Rs7 billion (Dh309 million) globally in the first week of its release.
Arjun, known for the ‘Pushpa’ hit franchise, wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Biggg Congratulations to the whole team of #JAWAN for this mammoth blockbuster.”
He praised performances by Khan, Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone and Nayanthara and Anirudh Ravichander’s compositions for the movie and director Atlee.
Khan responded, saying: “Thank u so much my man. So kind of you for the love and prayers. And when it comes to swag and ‘The Fire’ himself praises me …. wow … it has made my day!!! Feeling Jawan twice all over now!!!”
Allu Arjun is readying to release the sequel to ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, titled ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’.