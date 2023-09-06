Indian actor Mahesh Babu wished his peer Shah Rukh Khan luck as the latter's second movie for the year, 'Jawan', releases around the world tomorrow.
Mahesh Babu took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote, "It's time for #Jawan!!! The frenzy and power of @iamsrk are on full display!! Wishing the team an all-time blockbuster success across all markets! So looking forward to watching it with the entire family!!."
Khan appreciated the response from the Telugu star, known for hits such as 'Okkadu', 'Pokiri' and 'Athadu'.
"Thank you so much, my friend. Hope you enjoy the film," Khan said. "Let me know when you are watching I will come over and watch it with you. Love to you and the family. Big hug."
Fans of Khan are eagerly awaiting the release of ‘Jawan', months after ‘Pathaan’, which starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, set box office records.
'Jawan's trailer, which dropped online recently, promises an action-packed film, replete with car chases, a hijack and high-octane action.
Vijay Sethupathi plays the villain, while actress Nayanthara is the heroine. Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover and Ridhi Dogra are also featured in the trailer.