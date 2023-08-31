Indian actress Nayanthara, popularly know as the 'Lady Superstar', joined Instagram, moments before the trailer of the Bollywood movie 'Jawan' was unveiled online.
Nayanthara's first clip was a reel showcasing her twin sons Uyir and Ulag and within an hour she gained 239,000 followers. The actress plays the heroine in 'Jawan', one of the most anticipated Bollywood movies.
Holding her twin sons, Nayanthara walked oozing style and swag, donning stylish glasses, wearing white shirt and pants, with the instrumental version of 'Alappara' song from Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' playing in the background.
She captioned the post 'Jawan' style: "Naan vandhutaen nu sollu ... (Tell them I've arrived)."
This is also the first time she revealed the faces of her children. Before this, she had shown her children, but only from the back when she was celebrating Onam with her husband, the director Vignesh Shivan.
Shivan was the first to comment, saying: "My uyirs (lives) welcome to IG."
Other netizens also flooded the comment section, including Tamil actress Aranthangi Nishi and Malaysian Tamil actress Moon Nila welcoming Nayathara.
The actress took social media by fire with her performance in the 'Jawan’ song 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya', where she lit up the dance floor with Shah Rukh Khan.
Nayanthara has largely refused to be a part of social media as she is in general a very private person.
But 'Jawan' may change all that. The actress plays the role of a black ops agent in the film.
Directed by Atlee Kumar, 'Jawan' will release on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu around the world.