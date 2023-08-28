Are you ready for some serious star spotting? Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be in Dubai for a two-day visit to promote his upcoming film ‘Jawan’ and will interact with his fans from this region starting August 31, Gulf News has learnt. The trailer of the movie will also be unveiled at the iconic landmark.

According to Nelson D’Souza, Vice President of Yash Raj Films, who are distributing this film internationally, Khan’s two-day itinerary is a packed one with a series of fan interactions.

“First, he will be a part of an event at the Reel Cinemas, followed by a fan interaction at the Burj Khalifa on August 31," said Nelson D’Souza to Gulf News. The Reel Cinemas event is a contest-based activity, while the trailer reveal at the Burj Khalifa is a free-to-attend gig.

It’s not the first time that Khan is including Dubai as a pit stop to promote his movies. When his previous blockbuster ‘Pathaan’ was due to release in the cinemas, the superstar chose this city to drum up publicity for the film. Khan, who owns a home here in Dubai, is a regular visitor to this region and has been spotted vacationing with his family and for work.

The actor also posted an image of his impending visit urging his fans to gather at the Dubai's Burj Khalifa. The trailer will play out, drumming up hype for his film. Khan also urged his army of followers to wear red and spoke about how August 31 will be a day of celebrating 'Jawan'.

Earlier today, Gulf News had reported that Jawan’s advance bookings were flying off the shelves in the UAE. The anticipation is high among Khan fans.

Directed by South Indian director Atlee, ‘Jawan’ also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in crucial roles. Sethupathi is playing the negative role in this action adventure.

While Khan has been doing multiple fan interactions, the actor has kept a low profile when it comes to doing face-to-face interviews with the media. He's likely to follow the same route in the UAE.

‘Jawan’ sees Khan in his element as he fights, dances, and sings with aplomb.

Khan is one of Bollywood biggest stars and is known for his immense star power.