Following the resounding box office triumph of ‘Pathaan’, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s star power remains undiminished. Need proof? The advance bookings for his upcoming film ‘Jawan’ has skyrocketed to a blistering start in the UAE.
Over three weeks ago, advance ticket booking for Khan’s magnum opus was opened and was met with the warmest of receptions.
The massive anticipation surrounding ‘Jawan’ is a testament to Khan’s enduring popularity, according to the film's International distributor Yash Raj Films.
“Jawan’s advance booking overseas is off to a flying start and is headed for a massive release, given the thunderous response to the early bookings. It goes to prove that the movie is set to raise the bar,” said Nelson D’Souza, Vice President — International Distribution, in a message, to Gulf News.
The UAE isn’t the only country rolling out the red carpet reception for Khan’s ‘Jawan’. According to several reports, the advance booking for ‘Jawan’ in a major territory like the United States is equally strong and has surpassed the advance bookings seen for his previous blockbuster ‘Pathaan’.
All major cinema chains in the UAE, including Star Cinemas, Vox, AMC, Cinemark, and Novo Cinemas, have already opened their counters for director Atlee’s star-studded project, which also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.
‘Jawan’ is one of Khan’s most anticipated films and is expected to reinforce the influence of Bollywood films, enticing its fans back into cinemas with even greater force. It also marks the first time that Khan will be paired opposite South Indian actress Nayanthara. Sethupathi plays the villain in this glossy feature filled with stunts, songs and drama.
“Jawan will release in IMAX and 4DX versions, promising to deliver a spectacular big screen experience worldwide,” added D’Souza.
‘Jawan’ is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film is set to release worldwide in theatres on Sep. 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.