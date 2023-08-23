A constellation of Bollywood actors including Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Sunny Leone, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to their social media handles to congratulate India immediately after the historic Chandrayaan-3 landing, collectively expressing their pride over their nation’s space prowess.

Their posts were filled with pride and joy as India made history as its Moon mission becomes the first to land in the lunar south pole region.

Trust Shah Rukh Khan to find an ingenius way to congratulate India and their successful Chandrayaan3 mission.

He wrote the lyrics of his popular song ‘Chaand Taare’ from his 1997 blockbuster ‘Yes Boss in the caption and congratulated all the scientists and engineers who helped India get to the finish line.

“Chaand Taare todh laoon….Saari Duniya par main chhaoon. Aaj india aur @isro chhaa gaya [Today India and ISRO have done it]. Congratulations to all the scientists and engineers … The whole team which has made India so proud. Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon. #Chandrayaan3,” wrote Khan.

Actress Sunny Leone posted a video documenting her reaction to watching the live footage of India attaining success. She exclaimed that what India did was incredible, a feat.

"I am so proud of you, India. You guys are amazing," said Leone, blowing kisses to the team of scientists.

Movie mogul Karan Johar described today as a “historic day for India” and thanked India’s ISRO for proving that all dreams can be achieved.

“Thank you to @ISRO.IN and the entire team for working with a passion to make us all believe that no dream is too far…even the moon! Jai Hind!,” wrote Johar on his Instagram stories.

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu was equally excited about India’s latest space mission.

Actor Kartik Aryan posted a picture of him in front of his TV-screen, alluding to his feverish anticipation watching the final countdown to India’s moon landing.

“Our India is now on the moon,” he wrote.

Actress Anushka Sharma described the momentous event as a historic moment and posted a picture of ISRO scientists on her Instagram calling them the “stars”.

“Congratulations @isro.in you make us proud (applause emoji) and congratulations every Indian (tricolour emoji).”