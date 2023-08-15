Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently gearing up for his upcoming grand release ‘Jawan’, celebrated Independence Day on August 15. The actor was spotted hoisting the national flag with his youngest son AbRam and wife Gauri Khan by his side at his residence in Mumbai. Later, as a sea of fans gathered outside his residence to catch a glimpse o him, the superstar waved and saluted his admirers.
The actor later took to Instagram, and dropped a couple of posts. He wrote in the caption: “Now the little one has made it a tradition. Hoisting of our beloved Tricolour and wishing everyone Happy Independence Day. Love to all and may our country, India prosper and all of us with it.”
Earlier on August 15, Shah Rukh also changed his display picture on X (formerly known as Twitter) to the tricolour as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga campaign’.
The campaign launched by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the Independence Day encouraged citizens to display the Indian flag on their social media profiles.
While Shah Rukh hoisted the national flag at his residence, his ‘Pathaan’ co-star, Bollywood bigwig Salman Khan, also extended his wishes on Instagram. Salman shared a throwback image of himself from an event holding the Tricolour.
He wrote in the caption: “Wishing all a very happy Independence Day.”