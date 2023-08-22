Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film ‘Jawan’ has six different action directors from across the world for some adrenaline rushing sequences in the film.
A source privy to the project said: “‘Jawan’s action has been choreographed by six of the biggest action directors, Spiro Razatos, Yannick Ben, Craig Macrae, Kecha Khamphakdee, Sunil Rodrigues and Annal Arasu. They have choreographed the action for some of the best films globally.”
“‘Jawan’ incorporates a wide range of action formats, encompassing hand-to-hand combat, exhilarating bike sequences, heart-pounding truck and car chases, and more. These meticulously designed action sequences are integral to the film’s narrative, adding depth and realism to the cinematic experience,” the source added.
The source said with the combined talents of these six exceptional action directors, Jawan is poised to be an “out-and-out action entertainer”.
Spiro Razatos is known for his work on Hollywood cinema such as ‘The Fast and the Furious’, ‘Captain America’,’ Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ and more.
Yannick Ben, recognised as a seasoned Parkour tutor, has choreographed action for films across Hollywood, Telugu and Hindi movies. Known for ‘Transporter 3’, ‘Dunkirk’, and ‘Inception’, along with popular Telugu and Hindi movies such as ‘Raees’ and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, ‘Attarintiki Daredi’, ‘Nenokkadine’ and more.
Craig Macrae is known for ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ and ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’. Kecha Khamphakdee is an English stunt director who has done prominent work in Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, English and Telugu films. He’s known for his work in the blockbusters ‘Thuppakki’, ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’ and ‘Baaghi 2’.
Sunil Rodrigues specialises in the creation, technical design, direction and production of action sequences. He’s directed action sequences in superhits such as ‘Shershaah’, ‘Sooryavanshi’ and ‘Pathaan’.
Annal Arasu is an Indian fight master/action choreographer, who works in the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi film industries. He is popularly for directing action in ‘Sultan’, ‘Kaththi’ and ‘Kick’.
‘Jawaan’ is produced by Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and is directed by Atlee, who’s previously made the Tamil superhits ‘Raja Rani’, ‘Theri’, ‘Mersal’ and ‘Bigil’.