Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh will be seen in director Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Don 3’.
Akhtar took to Instagram to make the revelation.
In the post, Singh can be seen heard saying in Hindi: “The lions that sleep know what’s going around ... No one can catch me. I am don.”
Singh will step into the new interpretation of the larger-than-life character, made popular by Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan previously.
Farhan Akhtar, who directed Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011), both starring Khan in the titular role, took to social media and said work on the film will begin in 2025.
The character of Don was written by Akhtar’s father Javed Akhtar along with his then creative partner Salim Khan, the father of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The original ‘Don’ starred Amitabh Bachchan, with the film releasing in 1978. It’s considered among the landmark movies of Bollywood of all time.
The ‘Don’ series is synonymous with riveting narratives and action.
Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment, ‘Don 3’ is scheduled to release in 2025.