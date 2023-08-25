1 of 10
Gran Turismo (UAE cinemas): Directed by Neill Blomkamp, ‘Gran Turismo’ starring Archie Madekwe, Orlando Bloom, and David Harbour, is the true story of Jann Mardenborough (Madekwe), a gamer aiming to become a professional race car driver. Despite resistance from his family who have doubts about his chosen career path, his Gran Turismo skills land him in the GT Academy, where a Nissan exec (Orlando Bloom) and retired driver (David Harbour) oversee his journey. Jann's pursuit of his dream, intertwined with romance and gaming culture, forms the spine of the film. Director Blomkamp, the director, revs up classic car-flick mojo, melding it into an absorbing tale that, while not flaw-free, delivers a decent summer cinema fix. Despite a hiccup or two in acting and editing, ‘Gran Turismo’ cruises smoothly when sketching humanity's dynamic with technology - a classic Blomkamp note.
Image Credit: Gordon Timpen
Ahsoka (Disney+): Embark on a galactic adventure with this series. Crafted by Dave Filoni, the series reintroduces the beloved Ahsoka Tano, portrayed by Rosario Dawson, in an original live-action marvel. Post-Empire, Ahsoka navigates fresh challenges, unveiling a new galaxy chapter. The series is defined by exhilarating martial arts-infused action sequences, honoring the iconic lightsaber with intense duels. Dawson leads a stellar cast, blending emotion and high-octane action. Hailing from Lucasfilm, the series upholds the legacy of grand intergalactic narratives.
Image Credit: Disney
Jailer (UAE Cinemas): Jailer (UAE cinemas): If you haven’t had a chance to watch Tamil superstar Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’ on the big screen, then it’s a good weekend to catch up with it. In the dramatic and swagger-filled action adventure directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Rajinikanth plays a retired jailer Muthuvel Pandian, who is forced to take justice into his own hands when a crime against his own blood plays out. The film predictably carries blockbuster elements, but Rajinikanth's deviates slightly from the traditional action hero archetype and displays a more restrained and pragmatic demeanor that embraces action only when necessary. Don’t forget to watch out for the cameos from actors like Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar. This film will remind you why Rajinikanth is a star for all seasons and regions.
Image Credit: Supplied
Dream Girl 2 (UAE cinemas): Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday, this Hindi-language comedy is the sequel to the 2019 hit. Khurrana returns from the original for a zany ride high on laughter and heart. Khurrana plays someone who’s troubled financially and thing s aren’t going great guns on his personal life front too. So he adopts the persona of Pooja and the swap leads to a comedy of errors. If you're seeking a lighthearted and amusing cinematic experience, this film is your ticket.
Image Credit: IMdB
RDX (UAE Cinemas): Starring Shane Nigham, Antony Varghese and Neeraj Madhav, easily some of Malayalam cinema’s most promising talents, this action caper is in the same league as ‘Angamaly Diaries’ and ‘Thallumala’. High on brawls and street fights, the tale of three young men who will go to great lengths to protect each other forms the spine of the film. Powered by some good acting, sharp dialogues, and raw action, this action adventure makes for a great one-time watch at the cinemas.
Image Credit: IMdB
And Just Like That (OSN+): The season 2 finale of ‘And Just Like That’ which dropped last Thursday ended with a proverbial bang – the return of Samantha, theiconic and fan-favourite character from HBO’s ‘Sex And The City’. Played by Kim Cattrall to perfection, her absence was deafening in this revival series, but there’s hope now. Don’t miss this episode if you are a Kim Catrall fan. Plus it’s one of the rare glossy series that tackle the subject of aging among women and how clunky life can get.
Image Credit: Supplied
Blue Beetle (UAE Cinemas): Hollywood gets its first Latino superhero with Xolo Mariduena playing Jaime Reyes who’s bestowed with powers through a mystical scarab. Directed by Ángel Manuel Soto and written by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, Reyes returns home after graduating from college and learning that his family is being crippled under a mountain of debts. Jaime's journey from innocence to superheroism midst family unity is a fun ride. The Reyes family dynamics is one of this highlights and we can truly vouch that his film lays the foundation for a potential Latino superhero franchise.
Image Credit: AP via Warner Bros Pictures
Guns and Gulaabs (Netflix): Starring Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan and Adarsh Gourav, this is a wicked gangster comedy from Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. Set in the Opium cartel-run town of Gulaabgunj, this slow-burn series takes us into the lives of the local cop (Dulquer), politician’s son (Adarsh Gourav), and a love-sick mechanic (Rao) and how their paths collide in the most chaotic and zany manner. Be warned, the first few episodes are slow and takes time to warm up, but the climax episode is what makes this series a brilliant watch. Rao, Salmaan, and Gourav are perfectly cast and do a neat job with their characters. But if I had to pick a favourite, then Rao’s character had my heart.
Image Credit: Netflix
The Night Manager (Disney+): This is the star-studded Hindi adaptation of the hit English-language series which originally starred Tom Holland and Hugh Laurie. In the Hindi version, we have Anil Kapoor dubbed as the world’s worst man. He’s an unscrupulous arms dealer who runs a swanky empire built on nefarious activities. But things get complicated when he takes a new man (Aditya Roy Kapur) under his wings. Both the lead actors and their gang does a neat job of taking us on this high-stakes, zero-morals journey.
Image Credit: Supplied
AP Dhillon First Of A Kind (Amazon Prime Video): Punjabi pop idol AP Dhillon is notoriously elusive, but this docu-series will let you into the life and rise of this superstar. Featuring unseen personal footage and behind-the-scenes clips, this series gives you an access into his secretive life.
Image Credit: Prime Video India/YouTube