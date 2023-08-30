Jammu: A few days ahead of the release of his action thriller ‘Jawan’, actor Shah Rukh Khan visited the famed Vaishno Devi Temple in Jammu.
On Wednesday, several videos and pictures of the ‘Chak De India’ actor surfaced on social media in which he could be seen walking along with the pilgrims amid security.
The superstar had donned a blue jacket, white T-shirt and blue jeans and covered his face with a black mask and hood.
He had visited the famous temple earlier as well, that time before the release of his comeback film ‘Pathaan’ in January.
'Jawan' is helmed by Atlee and also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles. The film is set to hit theatres on September 7. The movie trailer will be screened on the Burj Khalifa in Dubai on August 31 at 9pm, according to an Instagram post by the star.
The superstar is scheduled to attend a pre-release event in Chennai today.
On Tuesday, King Khan unveiled a new peppy track 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya' from his upcoming film 'Jawan'.
This is the third song from the film after Chaleya and Zinda Banda. It is sung by Anirudh Ravichander, Vishal Dadlani, Shilpa Rao and music of the song is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.
Apart from this, SRK will also be seen in director Rajkumar Hirani’s next film ‘Dunki’ in which he will be seen opposite Taapsee Pannu.