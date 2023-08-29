1 of 9
Several Indian celebrities on Tuesday took to social media to extend festive greetings on the occasion of Onam.
Image Credit: Instagram/malavikamohanan_
Malayalam superstar Mohanlal chose to spread Onam joy in a viral Instagram video. Dressed in a traditional all-white attire, the actor wished fans.
Image Credit: Twitter@Mohanlal
Actress Malavika Mohanan, wearing a traditional Kasavu saree, posted, "Wishing everyone a very Happy & love filled Onam!"
Image Credit: Instagram/malavikamohanan_
Actor Mammootty, too, wished fans on the occasion. The post featured the star in a traditional outfit.
Image Credit: Instagram/mammootty
Veteran director Priyadarshan’s daughter, the noted actress Kalyani shared a message, wishing her fans on the occasion of Kerala's biggest festival.
Image Credit: Instagram/@kalyanipriyadarshan
Rising starlet Tanvi Ram, fresh off the success of the blockbuster '2018', offers a glimpse into her festive celebrations in a post that's now gone viral.
Image Credit: Instagram/tanviram
Bollywood diva Malaika Arora shared a string of pictures from her Onam celebrations. “Happy onam wishing everyone a very happy n prosperous onam ….. momsy you r the worlds best cook and feeding friends n family makes you the happiest @joycearora #onam#sadya#onashamsaka,” she captioned it. The actress' mother hails from Kerala.
Image Credit: Instagram/malaikaaroraofficial
Star of the recent blockbusters 'Thallumaala' and '2018', Tovino Thomas extended his heartfelt wishes and Uthradam greetings with his fans. He posted a photo with his wife Lidiya in a festive mood.
Image Credit: Instagram/tovinothomas
Actor Dulquer Salmaan, whose 'King of Kotha' is out in theatres, wrote on social media: “My favourite time of the year ! Onam marks new beginnings, reunions with family and friends, the yummiest sadhyas, pookalams and onakkodi ! Wishing you all the most joyous Onam filled with love, peace, health and prosperity."
Image Credit: Instagram?@dulquer