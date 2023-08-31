The makers of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer, ‘Jawan’, finally unveiled the action-packed trailer of the film on Thursday.
The two-minute, 45-second trailer begins with Shah Rukh Khan saying, in a husky voice: “Ek raja tha ek baad ek jung haarta gaya… bhookha pyaasa ghoom raha tha jungle main bahut gusse main tha.”
The perfectly cut trailer then shows SRK’s character floating in the sea, blood on his hands and lying down, fully bandaged. What comes next is a hijack, followed by car chases, guns and high-octane action.
The trailer also shpws a bald Shah Rukh Khan in a metro, holding people hostage. A voice says: “Yeh batao tumhe chahiye kya?” SRK then says: “Chahiye toh Alia Bhatt.”
Later, the Atlee-directed film’s trailer shows glimpses of the star as 'Jawan', meaning a soldier, wearing a uniform and sporting a moustache. The trailer also gives glimpses of Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Nayanthara and Deepika Padukone, who is seen in a fight with SRK. The trailer has a sprinkle of humour too!
A child actor from the film is seen asking SRK if his hair is real or if he has dyed it and also, SRK’s evil laugh leading to a cough. SRK is also seen wielding a gun, saying: "Jab main villain banta hu na...” Vijay Sathupathi plays Kaali, the fourth largest weapons dealer in the world.
Another dialogue that piques interest is when SRK says: “Hum Jawan hai. 1000 baar apni jaan daav par laga sakte hai lekin sirf desh ke liye. Tumhare jaisai desh bechne waalo ke liye nahi.. So kaali no deal.”
Then, SRK's avatar as Jawan comes onto the scene, and says: “Bete ke haath lagane se pahela baap se baat kar.” In the end, SRK’s negative avatar is heard talking to Nayanthara, who asks him: "Ab aur kya chahiye?” To which, he replies: “Ek Gaana sunaayiye,” and the classic Ramaiya Vastavaiya starts playing in the backdrop.
He captioned the trailer: “Of Justice & A Jawan. Of Women & their Vengeance. Of a Mother & A Son. And of course, a lot of Fun!!! Ready Ahhh!!!#JawanTrailer out now!"
With SRK, Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara's stellar acting skills, 'Jawan' is bound to leave audience holding on to their seats. So, mark your calendars and get ready to witness SRK in a totally massy role in theatres near you from September 7 onwards.