Keerthy Suresh talks about working with Mahesh Babu and more:

National Award-winning Indian actress Keerthy Suresh, who shares screen space with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu in ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’, was drawn to the star-studded film because it was an out-and-out entertainer with a strong female presence. “It will be a feast for everyone’s eyes. It has action, songs, masala … Everyone is going to enjoy this film. And I am glad that my role isn’t a side-track element at any point,” said Suresh in an interview with Gulf News. The actress was acutely aware that bombastic films with a larger-than-hero like Babu could have insignificant roles for women.

“It’s the first time in my career that I am getting to play an important role in a commercial film like ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ … My character is a part of this story. It starts with me and Mahesh sir … I am not just playing a love interest,” said Suresh. She describes her role as someone who’s wicked.

“I am naughty and bratty in this one ... I am just so excited to be a part of a masala film but honestly I just choose films based on what comes along. I am choosing the best from what comes along my way,” said Suresh. In her new film, she plays a woman who takes on a loan shark played by Babu and makes him bend his trade rules.

The daughter of legendary actress Menaka and acclaimed film producer Suresh Kumar claims she’s in a great spot in her career now. Their dinner table conversations are mostly around the world of films and it’s only natural that she wanted to follow in her parents’ footsteps.

“I have always wanted to act and I am so happy that I am here today. I feel blessed to be doing what I love to do … My dream is to do all kinds of films in all languages and genres,” said Suresh.

Very soon, she will also be seen in a Malayalam court-room drama ‘Vaashi’ starring Tovino Thomas.

“It’s like my full-fledged role in a Malayalam film and I am very excited about my role,” said Suresh.

She made her debut in a lead role in 2018 hit ‘Mahanati’ which won her the prestigious National Film Award for Best Actress along with other significant honours such as the Filmfare Award South and two Zee Cine Awards Telugu.

“I am very happy with the way my career is shaping up, but my best is yet to come,” said Suresh.