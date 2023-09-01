Not a day after Jawan's extravagant trailer release in Dubai, and on the Burj Khalifa no less, the hashtag #JawanAdvanceBookings is trending across social media on Friday.
Advance bookings for the movie started on Friday with media reports in India claiming that tickets have been sold out for the release date in most cities. Tickets soared to as high as Rs 2,500 (more than Dh110), reports added.
The Indian Express quoted industry tracker Sacnilk reporting that 'Jawan' sold 2,00,454 tickets worth Rs 6.84 crore for Friday.
The trailer showed SRK hijacking a train and operating a team of six women as they pulled off different heists around the country. Nayanthara seemingly is the lead character's romantic interest and plays a cop tasked with tracking down the vigilante.
The plot details have been kept under wraps throughout the promotions.